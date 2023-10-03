Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

