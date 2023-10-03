Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $118.13

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.13 and last traded at $119.12, with a volume of 60361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.