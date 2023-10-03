FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $436.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average of $414.05. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

