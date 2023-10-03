Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Reduce Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,007.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $882.44.

FICO opened at $864.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.23. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

