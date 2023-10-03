Farmers Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.37 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $31,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

