Farmers Trust Co. Invests $208,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $205.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

