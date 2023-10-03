Farmers Trust Co. Sells 163 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

