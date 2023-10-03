Farmers Trust Co. Sells 298 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.65 and a 200 day moving average of $286.47. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $231.71 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

