Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $170.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

