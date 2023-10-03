Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $181.87 million and $22.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,333,885 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.