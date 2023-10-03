Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 275,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,601. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.