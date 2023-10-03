Financial Analysis: First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. Visa (NYSE:V)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.29% 12.88% 7.71% Visa 51.94% 49.42% 20.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 5 1 0 2.17 Visa 1 1 15 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Advantage and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Visa has a consensus target price of $273.77, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than First Advantage.

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.46 $64.60 million $0.32 42.94 Visa $29.31 billion 14.69 $14.96 billion $7.88 29.35

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. Visa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visa beats First Advantage on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. Further, the; company provides Cybersource, a payment management platform; and risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Advanced Identity Score, and Visa Consumer Authentication Service; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payments consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company serves consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

