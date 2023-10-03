First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile



First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

