First Command Bank Acquires 627 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

