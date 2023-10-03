First Command Bank Acquires Shares of 1,052 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4,084.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

