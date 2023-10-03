First Command Bank Acquires Shares of 735 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

