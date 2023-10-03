First Command Bank Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

