First Command Bank Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

NYSE ACN opened at $308.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.52. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

