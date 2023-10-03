First Command Bank Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

