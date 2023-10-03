First Command Bank Has $240,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

First Command Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 146,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,118 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.