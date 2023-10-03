First Command Bank Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

