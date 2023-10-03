First Command Bank Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,604,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

