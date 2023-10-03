First Command Bank Has $464,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

