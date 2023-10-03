First Command Bank Has $77,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Command Bank decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

