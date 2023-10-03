First Command Bank Invests $34,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

