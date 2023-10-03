First Command Bank Invests $86,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

