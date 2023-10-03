First Command Bank Makes New $94,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NUV opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $9.34.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
