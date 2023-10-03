First Command Bank Makes New $94,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.