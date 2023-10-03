First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

First Command Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

