First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,657 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,075,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,499,000 after buying an additional 572,653 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,952,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 465,267 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OMFL stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
