First Command Bank Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

