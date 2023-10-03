First Command Bank Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Command Bank grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after buying an additional 971,516 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.