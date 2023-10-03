First Command Bank Sells 675 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $625.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

