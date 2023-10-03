First Command Bank Sells 830 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MMM opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

