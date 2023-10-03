First Command Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

