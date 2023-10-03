First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,187. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.