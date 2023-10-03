First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.86.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

