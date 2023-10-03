First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.86.
FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR
Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
FR stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.51.
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.