First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lifted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

