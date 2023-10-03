First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

