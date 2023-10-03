First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

LMBS opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

