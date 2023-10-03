First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

