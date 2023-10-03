First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FWRG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $790,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRG opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

