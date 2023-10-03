FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 8,584 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $47.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,918. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

