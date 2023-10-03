FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 129,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,076. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.