FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 8,798 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,804,000 after acquiring an additional 640,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 162,468 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,507,000 after acquiring an additional 89,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 179,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

