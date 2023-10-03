FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.0% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 153,410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 408,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 206,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

