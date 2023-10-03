FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,709,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 183,704 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. 343,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

