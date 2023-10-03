FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $663,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKST. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

PKST traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 18,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,529. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

