FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.81. 648,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865,175. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

