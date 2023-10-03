FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 350 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 1,827,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,088. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.