FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 836 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.52. 1,849,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

